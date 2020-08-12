EU provides €1.65mn for S Asian flood victims



The European Union is providing €1.65 million in humanitarian aid funding in response to severe flooding that have affected South Asia - most notably Bangladesh, India and Nepal.





The support comes on top of the €1.8 million announced earlier this year to support families affected by a series of disasters, including Cyclone Amphan that ravaged India and Bangladesh in May, bringing the total EU support to victims of disasters in the region to €3.45 million, said the EU Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.





The flooding has affected some 17.5 million people, wiping out homes, livelihoods such as livestock and agricultural lands, and destroying vital infrastructure, including roads, hospitals and schools. "





The monsoon rains across South Asia have been particularly devastating this year and this urgent contribution will help our humanitarian partners on the ground in providing crucial support to those who have lost their shelters, belongings and sources of livelihood," said Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programs in Asia and the Pacific."





Focusing on the worst affected countries, we're providing the means for people to survive through this difficult time so that they can get back on their feet as soon as possible."





Out of the total funding, €1 million will be dedicated to addressing the urgent humanitarian needs in Bangladesh, where over two million people are in need of food assistance, water, sanitation, hygiene and emergency shelter. Some 850,000 remain displaced, a figure expected to increase as rains continue.





A further €500,000 will be used in India to provide food and livelihood assistance, emergency relief supplies, and water and sanitation services.So far, this year's monsoon rains have impacted at 10.9 million and has amplified people's vulnerabilities as they struggle to tackle the consequences of the global coronavirus pandemic.





In Nepal, €150,000 will be used to address the pressing need for water and sanitation, shelter and essential household items following the displacement of thousands of people after the rains unleashed devastating landslides across the country.The funding is part of the EU's Acute Large Emergency Response Tool (ALERT). Measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be incorporated in all programming.







Leave Your Comments