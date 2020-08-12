Covid-19 breaks out again in New Zealand

Auckland will move to 'Level Three' restrictions following the outbreak. -Sky News



Coronavirus has broken out again in New Zealand after more than 100 days and prompted the country's government to put its largest city into strict lockdown.





Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said four people from one family in South Auckland were found to have contracted Covid-19, reports Sky News.These are the first new cases of locally-acquired coronavirus after New Zealand went 102 days without any domestic transmission.





In response, Auckland, on New Zealand's North Island, will be placed into "Level Three" restrictions from midday on Wednesday.Local residents are being told by Ms Ardern to "stay home to stop the spread" of the disease and "act as if you have COVID, and as if the people around you have COVID".





Those in Auckland are being urged to work from home and only leave their houses for "essential movements" such as going to the supermarket or local park. But Ms Ardern urged against panic-buying at supermarkets on Tuesday night.

