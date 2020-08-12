New invention gives hope to people with snoring

The SilentSnore is pushed into the nasal opening before going to sleep. -CNN



Millions of people are familiar with it - snoring. The number one annoyance in the bedroom at night. About one in two men and one in four women of middle age or older snores in their sleep. Previously dismissed as just an annoying disturbance of the peace, snoring is now recognized as a serious sleep and health disorder. These nightly lapses in sleep can even be life-threatening!





Now there's a revolutionary helper that immediately improves nasal breathing and can thereby keep snoring from happening. Let's start from the beginning. When snoring, loud breathing noises occur in the upper airways during sleep. A full 70 decibels - as loud as a passing truck.







That's the sound many people fall asleep to. The causes of snoring are based on anatomical bottlenecks such as swollen tonsils, polyps, a curved nasal septum, or an excessively long uvula. Men over 50 years old, especially, snore. As many as 60 to 80 percent in this age group are affected.





Tens of thousands of people have already used this little wonder to sleep better and more peacefully at night. And indeed - snoring can easily be combated with this method! How does it work?





The SilentSnore gently widens the nostrils to reduce respiratory resistance in the nose; in other words, air can flow better into the lungs through the nose. As soon as the body registers that nasal breathing is working without restriction again, it unconsciously switches to (much healthier) nasal breathing. In contrast to things like chinstraps, SilentSnore does not disturb you while you sleep.





This ingenious little device controls snoring when sleeping without interfering the normal sleep cycle.A normal and healthy sleep cycle should include at least 25% at deep sleep, by relieving snoring effectively, stop disturbing your sleeping partner immediately, and guarantee your body rest and regenerate well.











Leave Your Comments