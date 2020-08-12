Katrina helps 100 background dancers with money



'Singh is King' actor Katrina Kaif is the first actress to come out and help the Bollywood background dancers. The actress has transferred money directly to the accounts of 100 dancers, reported by Bollywood Hungama.







Some dancers have used the money as the principal amount to start small businesses like selling vegetables, eggs & snacks counters on the roadside, and tiffin service. Raj Surani of Octopus Entertainment who has been motivating the dancers to become self-reliant in these trying times said that he is grateful to Katrina Kaif who has come forward to help the dancers.







He said, "The dancers have utilized the money transferred by Katrina to start small businesses like tiffin services, beauty services and selling homemade chocolates." Katrina's latest movie 'Sooryavanshi' release has been postponed till the theaters open in India.

