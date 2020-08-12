Kangana calls Ranbir a 'serial skirt chaser'



KanganaRanuat has targeted RanbirKapoor and DeepikaPadukone through her tweets.The' JudgementallHaiKya' actress has targeted RanbirKapoor by calling him a "serial skirt chaser" and also labeled Deepika Padukone as a "self-proclaimed mental illness patient. "





The actress wrote in her tweet, "RanbirKapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self-proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families."





Kangana's tweet was in a response to another tweet, which said that Ranbir, despite delivering flops in the form of 'Bombay Velvet', 'Besharam' and 'JaggaJasoos', and average grossers such as 'AeDilHaiMushkil' and 'Tamasha, had the support of the media and bagged a big film such as RajkumarHirani's'Sanju'.







The user further said that on the other hand, outsiders like Kangana and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, were written off after their duds 'Rangoon' and 'Raabta', respectively.Ever since Sushant's demise, Kangana has been attacking star kids such as Alia Bhatt, SonamKapoor and AnanyaPanday.







