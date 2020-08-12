

The much-awaited Friends reunion may have been deferred twice already owing to the Covid pandemic, but actress Jennifer Aniston promises the delay gives the cast and crew time to make the experience even more special for fans."It's going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.







So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed," Aniston, who plays the popular Rachel Green in the show, told deadline.com.She added: "Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life guys."





The shooting for the reunion special was set to begin in mid-March, but was later pushed to May owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. No date has currently been set.Aniston said: "Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again... It was, 'how do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."







