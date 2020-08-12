1st time Bangladeshi Eid drama 'Bodh' with English subtitle



Bangladesh observes the release of hundreds of new dramas on both television and recently on YouTube during every Eid, however only to cater native Bengali speaking viewers, reports UNB.





But this has been changed for the first time on this year's Eid-Ul-Azha, with the drama 'Bodh'.Premiered on 6 August at infotainment channel Live Tech on YouTube, the drama, directed by RafatMozumder, has already received massive appraisal for adding English subtitle for international viewers.





With an ensemble cast of popular actor Mosharraf Karim, Runa Khan, TasnuvaTisha and Ashis Khandakar, the drama has created a buzz in social media for taking the necessary steps to enthrall the audience around the world.







"We often fail to present our fantastic creative contents to our non-Bangladeshi friends due to language barriers. They often think that we only create contents that are copied from Bollywood because they do not understand the dialogues without the subtitles.







The irony is even the random Indian drama serials have subtitles embedded on television and other platforms," said actor, presenter and critic Syed NazmusSakib."Subtitle is crucial to showcase our world-class creations to the rest of the world",





Praising the aforementioned drama, Sakib said that 'Bodh' has propelled a long-needed attempt through adding the subtitles which should be followed by other content creators as well. Viewers can watch the drama on Live Tech YouTube channel.

Leave Your Comments