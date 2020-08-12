BCB announces U19 squad for skill camp



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the Under 19 Preliminary Squad for a four-week residential skill camp at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP).





The cricketers will undergo COVID-19 tests from 15-19 August 2020 which will be followed by fitness training sessions. Skill training will commence from 23 August and will continue up to September 18. The preliminary squad will also play eight practice matches during the camp.





The BCB emphasized more on the Under-19 team, considering it will go to West Indies in 2022 to defend the Youth World Cup, which Akbar Ali and his team won earlier this year, beating mighty India by three wickets.





The board also planned to arrange at least 30 matches for the U19 team, which will be finally announced after this residential camp. The squad comprises a total of 45 players, which will be trimmed down after the camp.





Group 1: Mushfiq Hasan, Arif Ahmed Anik, Fahim Habib Morshed, Md. Habibur Rahman, Sanjidur Rahman, Bayzid Mia (Roman), Shahriar Alam Mahin, Mustakim Mia, Ashikur Rahman Ashik, Mohiduddin Tareq, Ahasan Habib Leon, Naimur Rahman Nayon, Ashraful Islam Seam, Md Ashraful. Hasan Rohan, Hasib Hawlader Group 2: Anik Chaki, Anik Sarker Satu, Emon Ali, Mafijul Islam, Robin, Hridoy Dev, Fardeen Khan, Iftekhar Hossain Ifty, Habibur Rahman, Munna, Prantik Nowroz Nabil, Golam Kibria, Mahfujur Rahman Rabbi, Md, Jillur Rahman, Abu Bokkor Ahmed, Zakaria Islam Shanto, Arafat Islam





Group 3: Sakib Shahriar, Shohag Ali, Mehrab Hossain Ahim, Abdulla, Al Mamun, Khaled Hasan, Aich Mollah, Sagor Ahmed, Rihad Khan, Siyam Al, Sakib, Shahriar Sakib, Shawon Kazi Sumon, Mijbah Ahmed, Maksudur, Rahman, Limon Hossain, Moinul Hasan.

