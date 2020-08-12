BFF election on October 3

BFF Senior Vice President, Abdus Salam Murshedy speaking to media after the BFF executive committee meeting on Tuesday. -BFF



The much talked about Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) election is all set to be held on October 3. The decision was taken at the BFF executive committee meeting on Tuesday.





According to BFF Senior Vice President, Abdus Salam Murshedy, a total of 139 people have been nominated as voters. They will be eligible to vote.





The BFF election was scheduled to be held on April 20, 2020 but was postponed on March 27 for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus pandemic and on March 31 FIFA approved the current committee to carry out its duties until the election.





Earlier on Monday, The Youth and Sports Ministry decided to start all kinds of sporting and training activities in a small scale in the country maintaining the health rules.





"Many countries have started their sports and training activities maintaining health rules due to the reduction of COVID-19 infection……





the infection rate is also going down in our country and in this context we sent a letter to health and family welfare ministry asking their opinion to start the sporting activities and the Health Directorate gave their positive opinion to start the sports and training imposing ten conditions, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP said after the emergency meeting on Monday at the Youth and Sports Ministry.





Earlier, in March, the State Minister Zahid Ahsan Russell directed all the National Sports Federations, Associations and concerned authorities to immediately halt all ongoing and scheduled upcoming sporting events, both domestic and international, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.









