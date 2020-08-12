Met office forecasts light to moderate rain across country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today.





Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, at many places over Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at some places over the country during the period, said a met office release.





“The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay,” added the release.





Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.





Rain or thundershowers activity may increase for the next 72 hours beginning at 9 am today.





Maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius at Tangail and minimum temperature today 24.7 degrees Celsius at Teknaf.





Maximum rainfall for the last twenty four hours till 6am today was recorded 184 milimeters (mm) at Kutubdia in Chattogram.





The sun sets at 6.34 pm today and rises at 5.33 am tomorrow in the capital.

