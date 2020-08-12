Published:  02:05 PM, 12 August 2020 Last Update: 02:09 PM, 12 August 2020

Two ‘drug dealers’ held in Sarail

Two alleged  drug dealers have been arrested with 2 kilogram hemp (ganja), one bottle of  liquor and two bottles of beer in Sarail of Brahmanbaria.

At the  directive of the superintendent of police (SP) and under the supervision of  assistant superintendent of police (Sarail circle) and officer-in-charge of  Sarail Police Station, a team comprising SI Jahangir Alam, ASI Alauddin, ASI  Rubel Akhon along with forces on Wednesday conducted a drive in Kuttapara areaon Dhaka-Sylhet highway and arrested the duo.

The  arrestees were identified as Mubarak (32), son of late Shamsul Haque, of  Bashati village under Fulpur upazila of Mymensingh and Abdus Salam (24), son of  Jalil Mia, of Mukundapur village under Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

ASP (Sarail  Circle) Md Anisur Rahman said, “Sarail police have arrested two drug peddlers  with narcotics. Drives are on to nab others, who are involved in drug dealing.”

The process  is going on to file a case against the arrestees under the Narcotics Prevention  Act, he further said.



