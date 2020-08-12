Two ‘drug dealers’ held in Sarail

Two alleged drug dealers have been arrested with 2 kilogram hemp (ganja), one bottle of liquor and two bottles of beer in Sarail of Brahmanbaria.

At the directive of the superintendent of police (SP) and under the supervision of assistant superintendent of police (Sarail circle) and officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station, a team comprising SI Jahangir Alam, ASI Alauddin, ASI Rubel Akhon along with forces on Wednesday conducted a drive in Kuttapara areaon Dhaka-Sylhet highway and arrested the duo.

The arrestees were identified as Mubarak (32), son of late Shamsul Haque, of Bashati village under Fulpur upazila of Mymensingh and Abdus Salam (24), son of Jalil Mia, of Mukundapur village under Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

ASP (Sarail Circle) Md Anisur Rahman said, “Sarail police have arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics. Drives are on to nab others, who are involved in drug dealing.”

The process is going on to file a case against the arrestees under the Narcotics Prevention Act, he further said.

