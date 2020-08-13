Worldwide waffling





Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday amid ongoing speculation of a possible transfer to the English Premier League.







The 20-year-old England international, who has a contract with the German club until 2022, had a stellar season with the Bundesliga runners-up and has been reportedly targeted by several top clubs, including Manchester United.





Sancho scored 17 league goals and set up another 16, with Dortmund saying they would only let him go if their price expectations were met fully.











The college football season stands on the precipice, the once unthinkable now looking all too possible. Sometime quite soon, any hopes for a fall season are likely to end.







Multiple reports have Big Ten presidents strongly leaning toward canceling this season until spring following a meeting Sunday night - potentially the final domino which could put considerable pressure on its fellow power conferences, including the Big 12 and SEC, to follow suit.





The power conference commissioners held a teleconference Sunday. Big 12 athletic directors and the board of directors have previously scheduled meetings Tuesday but have not made any determination on the season, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Sunday evening in a phone interview.







While Bowlsby has been careful in his public comments and has talked about the Big 12 taking an approach based on input from medical professionals, he acknowledged the trend isn't positive.









Havertz, valued at £90million, is subject to heavy interest from Chelsea while United are at loggerheads with Borussia Dortmund, who price 20-year-old Sancho at £108m. According to Sky Sports, of the pair it is Havertz, 21, who "is the one who is most keen to move as soon as possible".





It is understood Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with the playmaker after Petr Cech flew to Germany for talks. But Bayer Leverkusen publicly insisted if their valuation is not met, Havertz will not leave.















The good news: The United States has a window of opportunity to beat back Covid-19 before things get much, much worse. The bad news: That window is rapidly closing. And the country seems unwilling or unable to seize the moment. Winter is coming.







Winter means cold and flu season, which is all but sure to complicate the task of figuring out who is sick with Covid-19 and who is suffering from a less threatening respiratory tract infection.





It also means that cherished outdoor freedoms that link us to pre-Covid life - pop-up restaurant patios, picnics in parks, trips to the beach - will soon be out of reach, at least in northern parts of the country.







Unless Americans use the dwindling weeks between now and the onset of "indoor weather" to tamp down transmission in the country, this winter could be Dickensianly bleak, public health experts warn.





