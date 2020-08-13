Published:  12:49 AM, 13 August 2020

5 new dengue cases reported in 24 hours

Five new dengue cases were detected in the last 24 hours until Tuesday morning, the health authoritiessaid. In a regular update, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 13 patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals, reports UNB.

A total of 378 people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease since the beginning of this year. Amongthem, 364 made recovery. Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 made full recovery. Dengue, killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.


