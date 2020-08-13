Mahathir says his new party is called Pejuang

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad announced the name of his new party on his popular blog Chedet on Wednesday. -Reuters



Former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad said his new Malay-based party will be called Pejuang, which means warrior or fighter in Bahasa Malaysia.





He announced the name of the new party on his popular blog Chedet on Wednesday via a Bahasa Malaysia poem, which claimed that the party that he co-founded in 2016, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), was hijacked to save kleptocrats, reports The Star. "





Corruption destroys our race and corruption destroys the Malays. If you want positions and money, choose another party."If you want to redeem your dignity and defend our rights, choose our party, choose Pejuang, " said Tun Dr Mahathir, who turned 95 just last month.







Bersatu was one of the four parties in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition that unexpectedly won federal power in the May 2018 general election.But PH was toppled after barely 22 months in office, with defections by most lawmakers in Bersatu, who were joined by another group of MPs from Parti Keadilan Rakyat.







The defectors formed the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ruling alliance with Umno - which was ousted from power in 2018 due to anger over corruption allegations involving its party leaders, including former prime minister Najib Razak. Other factions that joined PN were Parti Islam SeMalaysia and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.





Najib was found guilty on July 28 on 12 counts of corruption involving SRC International, a unit of state fund 1MDB. He has appealed against his 12-year conviction and fine of RM210 million (S$68.8 million). It wasn't clear on Dr Mahathir's blog whether Pejuang is the full or partial name of his party.







He announced the formation of the new Malay-based party following the High Court's decision to strike out a suit by him and others over the nullification of their Bersatu memberships last Friday.







The new party will include at least five former Bersatu MPs, including himself.Dr Mahathir's announcement of his new party last Friday triggered a wave of resignations from Bersatu leaders across several party divisions.









