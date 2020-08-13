BNP MP Rumeen Farhana tests positive for corona



Barrister Rumeen Farhana, a BNP MP from reserved seat, has been diagnosed with coronavirus."I underwent Covid-19 test as I had been suffering from illness for the last few days. My test results came out positive yesterday (Tuesday)," Rumeen told UNB on Wednesday.





The MP said she is now receiving treatment at home as per doctors' advice. She urged all to pray for her speedy recovery. Rumeen, also assistant



international affairs secretary of BNP and daughter of Language Movement hero Oli Ahad, was sworn in on June 9 last year as a member of the 11th Parliament from one of the seats reserved for women.





BNP got one reserved seat for women in proportionate to its five elected parliament members.The 50 seats kept aside for women are distributed among political parties in proportionate to their number of seats in parliament.







Leave Your Comments