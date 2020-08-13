Environment Minister hospitalised with Covid-19



Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has tested positive for coronavirus.The minister underwent Covid-19 test and received the test report on Wednesday, said Dipangkar Bor, senior information officer of the ministry.







The minister has been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka as per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.





The minister urged the people of the country to pray for his speedy recovery.So far, three ministers and one state minister were infected with coronavirus in the country. Another junior minister -- State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah -- died of Covid-19 on June 14.





Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk were infected and made recovery from the virus infection.





The death tally from coronavirus in Bangladesh reached 3,513 on Wednesday with the death of 42 more patients in the last 24 hours.Besides, 2,995 new cases were confirmed during the period testing 14,751 samples, that took the total cases to 2,66,498.









