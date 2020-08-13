HC starts regular proceedings after 5 months



The High Court finally resumed its regular proceedings through physical presence of the judges, lawyers and other concerned people after five months.





Lawyers and other concerned people were allowed to enter the court premises after checking their body temperatures and ensuring wearing face masks at Supreme Court Bar Council building. Health guidelines were also followed inside the courtrooms, as well.





Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on August 10 had formed 18 High Court benches to hold hearing through physical presence from today. The chief justice also formed another 35 benches at the High Court Division to hold hearing virtually.







The lower courts across the country however, started their regular operation on August 5, more than four months after the government declared nationwide general holiday and subsequent limited operations to tackle the outbreak of deadly coronavirus (Covid-19).





To stop the transmission of Covid-19, the government declared a general holiday from March 26 to May 30. Later courts started limited operations virtually and in line with the practice directions issued by the apex court.







