UN to help flood-hit Asian countries including Bangladesh



The United Nations on Tuesday expressed its willingness to help flood-hit Asian nations including Bangladesh and India.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said people were experiencing the worst and longest monsoon flooding in years in Bangladesh and a quarter of the country went under water.







The OCHA said, ''A $40 million response plan has been launched to help more than one million people most in need in Bangladesh. It includes support for children and women who are most at risk during natural disasters and who comprise more than 70 percent of those targeted for assistance.''







''In India, the southwest monsoon has been affecting most states, with more than 770 people reportedly died on account of heavy rainfall and flooding,'' said OCHA.As per data of the India's National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), 568,000 people have been evacuated, with more than 210,000 hosted in over 1,000 relief centers.







A massive landslide on Friday triggered by monsoon rainfall left at least 43 people dead and 27 others missing in Kerala, according to NIDM.OCHA went on to add that, ''The UN stands ready to provide humanitarian support to the most vulnerable and affected communities in India.''







