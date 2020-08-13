Sinha killing: Seven persons on 7-day remand



A Cox's Bazar court on Wednesday placed seven persons including four policemen on seven-day remand each in a case filed over killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.





Senior Judi-cial Magistrate Tamanna Farah gave the order as the accused were produced before the court and investigation officer (IO) and assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Jamil Ahmed of RAB-15 pleaded to take them on 10-day remand in two separate pleas.







The accused are police ASI Liton Miah, constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun, Teknaf Shamlapur residents Md Ayas, Nurul Amin and Nazim Uddin.Of the seven, last three were made witnesses in two separate cases filed by the police over the killing of Major (retd) Sinha, and were arrested on August 11 by the RAB.





Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot and killed by police at a check post in Baharchora area in Teknaf. Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous later filed the case against nine including Teknaf Police Station officer in-charge Prodip Kumar Das and sub-inspector Liakat Ali.





