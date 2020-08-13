Florida police arrest an 8-year-old at school



Police officers at a Florida elementary school arrested an 8-year-old boy who had allegedly hit a teacher -- only to realize the boy's wrists were too small for the handcuffs, reports CNN. Part of the Key West police bodycam footage of the December 2018 arrest was released on Monday by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the boy's mother.





On Tuesday she filed a federal lawsuit, claiming that the officers used excessive force, that school officials failed to intervene, and that the city and school district violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit says the boy has special needs.Key West Police declined to comment to CNN, citing the litigation.





But in a statement to the Miami Herald on Monday, Key West Police Chief Sean T. Brandenburg said that his officers did nothing wrong and that they followed standard operating procedures.The mother, Bianca N. Digennaro, said in a Zoom press conference Tuesday that her son was arrested, taken to jail, finger-printed, DNA-swabbed and had his mugshot taken that day.





The boy -- who was 3-and-a-half-feet tall and weighed 64 pounds, Crump said -- was charged with felony battery. His mother fought the case in court for nine months until a prosecutor dismissed the charges.Crump, Devon Jacob and Sue-Ann Robinson are representing Digennaro in the lawsuit.





"This is a heartbreaking example of how our educational and policing systems train children to be criminals by treating them like criminals -- if convicted, the child in this case would have been a convicted felon at eight years old," Crump said in a statement. "This little boy was failed by everyone who played a part in this horrific incident."





Jacob, Digennaro's attorney, said the chief's comment that this was a standard arrest was precisely the issue."That is the problem. That is why we have this lawsuit. This is gonna come to an end with this litigation," he said.





Monroe County chief assistant state attorney Val E. Winter said in an email that a mental health evaluation was conducted on the boy, in conjunction with his attorney, and that determined it was in the child's best interest to dismiss the charges, based on the boy's age and mental evaluation.





The case was dismissed once the office received confirmation of services based on the doctor's report, Winter said.Monroe County School District declined to comment. The elementary school did not respond to a request for comment. The teacher was not able to be reached.







