Anti-liberation groups still active in mourning month



After nearly 50 years of independence, anti-liberation groups are still actively trying to jeopardize Bangladesh. The country is passing the month mourning. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated with most of his family members on 15 August 1975.





The assassins were a group of derailed army officers who did not believe in the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971. At the same time there were political conspiracies to distract Bangladesh from the ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Anti-liberation forces make endeavours all the time to spoil Bangladesh's image and to put the pro-liberation government in trouble. Even there were several attempts to kill Sheikh Hasina. The grenade attack on a rally of Awami League where Sheikh Hasina was present on 21 August 2004 is still glaringly remembered by the patriotic people of Bangladesh.





Three million people were killed by the Pakistan Army and their local collaborators during the Liberation War of 1971. Homes of countless numbers of people were burnt and lots of women were raped. Pakistan has not yet officially apologized to Bangladesh for the atrocities and genocides its forces committed during 1971.





It shocks and surprises everyone that Pakistan's Institute on Regional Studies is going to organize a webinar on 13 August on "Pakistan's Reengagement with Bangladesh: Challenges and Expectations."





Instead of saying sorry for their role in 1971, the Pakistani authorities are explicitly philosophizing on reengaging with Bangladesh which is audacious and inadmissible.The anti-liberation forces are trying to use the month of mourning to build Bangladesh-Pakistan relations. This webinar intentionally undermines the spirit of 1971 and is ill- motivated.





The participants of Bangladesh and Pakistan who are going to attend the webinar are Mukhlesur Rehman (Bangladesh), Shahab Enam Khan (Bangladesh), Dr. Syed Rifaat Hussain (Pakistan) and Dr. Moonis Ahmed (Pakistan).







