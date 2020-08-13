Sputnik-V sparks clamor across world



Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement on Tuesday approving the first ever Covid 19 vaccine has sparked clamor all over the world. It has been named Sputnik V. Vladimir Putin has confidently said that this vaccine would successfully eliminate coronavirus. However, everyone has not taken Vladimir Putin's declaration for granted.







A few medical scientists of India have remarked that generally research papers are published in journals before launching any new medicines or vaccines but it was not done in case of Sputnik V.





Some health experts hold the opinion that a vaccine has to be applied on 300 to 3000 people. The efficacy of the vaccine is monitored for a certain period of time. It takes several months. This procedure was not followed in case of Sputnik V.





Ever since Russia dropped the bombshell announcement of giving a regulatory approval for the "Sputnik V" vaccine for Covid-19, the development has been met by skepticism.







One of the biggest concerns is that the approval comes before the completion of human trials. Russia was yet to start a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial, which is normally considered an essential precursor to a regulatory approval.





Russian President Vladimir Putin claims the vaccine offers sustainable immunity against Covid-19. Russia's health minister said members of "risk groups" such as medical workers might be offered the vaccine this month and a mass vaccination program would be launched in October.





Experts say the lack of published data on Russia's vaccine have left scientists, health authorities and the general people in the dark. There exists little clarity about how the vaccine is made and details on safety, immune response and whether it can prevent Covid-19 infection.Vladimir Putin said the vaccine works quite effectively and forms a stable immunity against Covid-19.





However, the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute in ties with the country's Defence Ministry, has led to doubts regarding its safety and effectiveness since it is being approved for civilian use even before clinical trials are completed. However, Russia has rejected international criticism and suspicions toward its coronavirus vaccine, saying that it's safe and that it works.





Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday that allegations that the vaccine was unsafe were groundless and driven by competition.Experts and public health officials have voiced concern over the vaccine, given the speed of its approval and lack of data.





Danny Altmann, professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, told journalists that there's no way of knowing yet if the virus is safe, and that it was very unusual that Russia had published no data around its initial clinical trials.





"The phase 3 test is where you establish in thousands of people (taking part), whether something is safe and effective and this (vaccine) seems to have been through one of the smallest of all of the phase 2 tests of all of the dozens of vaccines being talked about around the world. So we've actually got no clue at the moment whether it's safe or protective," Danny Altmann told reporters.





In the meantime Daniel Salmon, Director of the Institute for Vaccine Studies at Johns Hopkins University, USA called the news "really scary. It's really risky" and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, told media on Tuesday that he would certainly not take it outside of a clinical trial where patients are closely monitored.







Last week, the World Health Organization cautioned Russia against rushing through with its vaccine while Anthony Fauci, a top US public health expert, expressed doubts over the shots being produced in China and Russia during testifying before a panel of US lawmakers.





Russia's vaccine is based on the DNA of a SARS-CoV-2 type adenovirus, a common cold virus. The vaccine uses the weakened virus to deliver small parts of a pathogen and stimulate an immune response. Speaking to Sputnik News, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center, commented that the coronavirus particles in the vaccine cannot harm the body as they cannot multiply.







