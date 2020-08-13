New twist: Sushant was alive in ambulance!



The investigation into the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death took a new turn. The ambulance driver, who took the actor's body to hospital from his Mumbai's Bandra flat, had made some shocking revelations to the local media. The ambulance driver claimed that Sushant was alive when he was taken to the ambulance.







He said that Sushant's body has turned yellow. The driver told the media that it is very unusual for the body to turn yellow in case of suicide. Besides, those who called him to take Sushant's body were speaking in inaudible language on the phone.







The attendant, named AkshayBhandarkar further claimed that Sushant had twisted both his legs and had bruises on his legs. How is this possible? His question is how do his legs bend and there are signs of injury when someone commits suicide? Bhandarkar said that he have taken a lot of people who have committed suicide.







Based on that experience, he believed that Sushan didn't commit suicide. Earlier, the ambulance driver told the media that he has been getting threats through phonecalls since the actor's death.



