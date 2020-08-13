Pattinson lied about going for 'The Batman' audition



Actor Robert Pattinson has revealed that he lied to his Tenet director Christopher Nolan to make it to the screen test for Matt Reeves' superhero movie 'The Batman'. In an interview with The Irish Times, the British star said that he cited "family emergency" for his absence from the sets of Tenet, but the filmmaker was quick to figure out the truth."





It's funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies. And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. "So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test - I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said 'it's a family emergency' he said: 'You're doing the Batman audition, aren't you?''' Pattinson said.





The 34-year-old actor added that Nolan's much-anticipated espionage thriller helped him in his 'The Batman' audition as he had gotten extremely fit from trying to keep up with co-star and former football player John David Washington on sets.







