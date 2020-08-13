Antonio Banderas says tested positive for coronavirus



Spanish actor Antonio Banderas announced on his 60th birthday Monday that he was in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus but was feeling "relatively well". "





I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease," Banderas, known for roles in such films as 'The Mask of Zorro' and 'Philadelphia', said in a statement posted on social media which was accompanied with a black and white photo of himself as a baby. "I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible," he added. "





I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to start giving meaning to my recently completed 60 years, to which I arrive full of desire and enthusiasm." Banderas, who suffered a heart attack in 2017 in Britain where he has a home, did not say where he was staying.





