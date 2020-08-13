'Qasida of Dhaka' receives award in Indus Valley Int'l Film Festival



Bangladeshi documentary film 'Qasida of Dhaka' received the award for the best documentary in Delhi's Indus Valley International Film Festival-2020, reports UNB.





Directed by AnaryaMurshid, the film grabbed the award and applause for its portrayal of Dhaka's Qasida, a unique but almost extinct musical heritage from the Mughal emperor in Dhaka.





Bangladesh's distributor for the festival Manjurul Islam Megh was informed via email that the film received the award.Talking about his documentary film 'Qasida of Dhaka', AnaryaMurshid said, "There are many folk traditions in our country like Qasida, which we may not be able to see sustaining for long.







Through films like this, we can preserve the heritage in celluloid and let the world know about our tradition and culture. Generations ahead of us should work on this type of projects to explore and glorify our heritage that we should always be proud of."





"I thank my team behind the film, the producer company and all the associates. This achievement was made possible because of their hardship and dedicated enthusiasm with determination", Murshid said.The film is narrated by actor JayantoChattopadhyay while the sound and music was done by Prince Shuvo. The film is produced by Bangladhol Limited.





Celebrated Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj was awarded the best director for India's national award-winning film 'Pataakha' in the festival, while the award for best biopic went to Nandita Das directed film 'Manto', starring by NawazuddinSiddiqui who also received the award for the best actor.





The international festival took place online from August 1 to 9. Aside from 'Qasida of Dhaka', three other Bangladeshi films (two full-length feature films and a short film) were also projected in the festival.





MasudPathik directorial government granted film 'Maya the Lost Mother' was nominated in the feature film category, while 'Nolok' directed by SakibSonet was nominated in the popular category as a commercial film. MejanurRahmanLabu directorial 'Mala Bhabi' was the other participation from Bangladesh in the short film category.

Leave Your Comments