Dramas, telefilms most discussed on Eid-ul-Adha



There were a lot of writings about movies on social media quite some time back. That scene has changed in the last few months. Telefilms, dramas and short films have taken up a lot of space at present.





Those who were reluctant to watch these productions on television due to advertisements during various festivals, they are watching them later on, from the production company's YouTube channel.







Viewers have shared the good and bad aspects of these telefilms, dramas and short films on social media. However, interest in story-based dramas has increased among the audience. A Mizan has written about popular telefilms, dramas and short films on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Ashfaq Nipun's 'Victim' is one of the most acclaimed and discussed telefilms.







The viewers will remember the performance of Aupi Kareem and Afran Nisho in this telefilm for a long time. The discussion of this telefilm on social media was eye-catching.





Directed by Mahmudur Rahman Hime and written by lyricist Asif Iqbal, 'Keno' has been acclaimed by the viewers. It stars Romana Rashid Ishita, AfranNisho, Mehazabien, Tousif Mahbub.





Also, Hime's drama 'Bhul Ei Shohorer Moddhobittoder Chhilo' was well received by the audience. Tisha has performed impeccably in this drama starring Afran Nisho and TanjinTisha. Three dramas directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan have been acclaimed.





These include 'Pranapriyo' (Apurba and Mehazabien), 'Shohor Chhere Poranpur' (NusratImrose Tisha, Yash Rohan), 'Janbena Kono Dino' (Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Tasnia Farin).





'Pressure Cooker' directed by Shafayet Mansur Rana (Irfan Sajjad, Aparna Ghosh), 'Single' directed by Kajal Arefin Ami (Tahsan Khan, Shaila Sabi) and 'Mukhosh' (Marjuk Russell, ZiaulHaque Palash, Tasnia Farin), directed by Rafat Majumder Rinku's 'Bodh' (Mosharraf Karim, Runa Khan, Ashish Khandaker, Tasnuva Tisha), Telefilm 'Politics' (Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Tanjin Tisha) directed by Sanjay Samaddar based on Ishtiaq Ahmed's 'ApelShastro', Mabrur Rashid Bannah's 'Amar Aporadh Ki?' (Marjuk Rasel, Allen Shuvro), Sajjad Sumon directed 'Garbhodharini' (Shabnam Faria, Irfan Sajjad) have been preferred by the audience this Eid.Among the short films is 'To-let' written and directed by AnimeshAich (Ashna Habib Bhabna, Syed Musharraf, Shilpi Sarkar Apu). It was also in discussion among the audience.

Leave Your Comments