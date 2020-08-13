Tigers likely to leave for SL on Sept 23



Bangladesh national team and HP team are likely to leave for Sri Lanka on September 23 for their forthcoming series, confirmed BCB's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan following a meeting at the BCB headquarters on Wednesday.







Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have confirmed that the three-match Test series between the two Asian countries will kick off on October 24.







"We have settled on a date when we will be travelling to Sri Lanka. We may practice for 10-12 days here in Bangladesh in the middle of September before going to Sri Lanka with the HP team along with us.





We will practice for 20-25 days together and then on October 24 our series will commence," informed Akram told the media yesterday. The BCB has also proposed for a three-match T20I series but it still remains uncertain, he added.







Sri Lanka has the lowest coronavirus cases among the South Asian countries. The country has returned to normal life this month. If everything goes well and the two boards agree then Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka is nothing but a matter of time.

