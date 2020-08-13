Published:  12:57 PM, 13 August 2020 Last Update: 12:59 PM, 13 August 2020

WDB plants trees marking ‘Mujib Borsho’

A  tree plantation program was held in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Thursday marking  the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

At the  initiative of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Brahmanbaria, saplings  were planted on the side of Joydhorkandi-Telikandi flood protection embankment  in haor area of the upazila.

Shan-E-Alam  Misti, senior assistant secretary at the Ministry of Water Resources,  inaugurated the plantation program, while additional district magistrate Ashraf  Ahmed Rasel, superintendent engineer (Cumilla power circle) Jahirul Islam,  Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa, Brahmanbaria BWDB executive engineer  Ranjan Kumar Das, Sarail BWDB deputy assistant engineer Gautam Biswas were  present, among others, on the occasion.

Under  the tree plantation program, a total of 4,900 fruit, 250 medicinal and 1000  wood trees will be planted in different parts of Brahmanbaria district.



