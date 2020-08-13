WDB plants trees marking ‘Mujib Borsho’

A tree plantation program was held in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Thursday marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

At the initiative of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Brahmanbaria, saplings were planted on the side of Joydhorkandi-Telikandi flood protection embankment in haor area of the upazila.

Shan-E-Alam Misti, senior assistant secretary at the Ministry of Water Resources, inaugurated the plantation program, while additional district magistrate Ashraf Ahmed Rasel, superintendent engineer (Cumilla power circle) Jahirul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa, Brahmanbaria BWDB executive engineer Ranjan Kumar Das, Sarail BWDB deputy assistant engineer Gautam Biswas were present, among others, on the occasion.

Under the tree plantation program, a total of 4,900 fruit, 250 medicinal and 1000 wood trees will be planted in different parts of Brahmanbaria district.

