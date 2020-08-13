3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash





Four people including three members of a family were killed and two others injured when a bus hit a private car on Rangpur-Kurigram highway in Sadar upazila of Kurigram district on Thursday.





The deceased were identified as Akbar Hossain, 58, senior technical officer of Narsingdi Sishu Paribar, his wire Bilkis Begum, 45, and their son Belal, 26 of Ulipur upazila of the district and the private car driver.





Akbar’s daughter Ayesha Siddiqua and the helper of the BRTC bus driver were among the injured. They are undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College and Hospital and Kurigram General Hospital.





The accident took place around 8:30 am when the but hit the private car carrying five people, leaving four dead on the spot and two others injured, said Anwarul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.





The family met the tragic incident while they were heading towards their village home.

