17 more infected with Covid-19 in Thakurgaon





Seventeen more people including a senior consultant of Thakurgaon Sadar hospital have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.





With the new cases, the district's confirmed coronavirus cases have reached 569 till Thursday, said Civil Surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman.





Among the newly infected people, 13 people including the senior consultant were infected in Sadar upazila, two in Ranishankoil upazila and two in Baliadangi upazila.





Nine people died of Covid-19 in the district while 292 people recovered from the virus.





The death tally from coronavirus in Bangladesh reached 3,513 on Wednesday with the death of 42 more patients in the last 24 hours.





Besides, 2,995 new cases were confirmed during the period testing 14,751 samples, that took the total cases to 2,66,498.

