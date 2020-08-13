India’s Covid-19 cases reach 2.4 million









India total infections neared 2.4 million as it reported 66,999 new coronavirus cases on Thursday , said sources at India's federal health ministry.





The country has reported 66,999 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 cases to 2,396,637, reports Xinhua.





Besides, 942 people died during this period, mounting the total deaths in the country to 47,033, according to the data.





Still there are a total of 653,622 active cases in the country, as 1,695,982 people have been successfully cured and discharged. Over the past 24 hours 56,383 people were discharged from various hospitals across the country, which is said to be a new high.





Over the past two weeks, a single day spike of over 50,000 new cases have been registered in the country, and at times even more than 60,000 new cases per day. This is mainly due to ramping up of samples testing.





As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), till Wednesday a total of 26,845,688 samples were tested out of which 830,391 samples were tested on Wednesday alone.

