COVID-19 cases climb to 14,998 in Rajshahi division, 9,616 cured









With detection of 276 new more positive cases in all eight districts of Rajshahi division on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now climbed to 14,998 as 9,616 have been cured from the lethal virus infection.





Of the total new positive cases, the highest 77 were detected in Rajshahi district including 48 in its city followed by 67 in Bogura and 38 in Natore districts, said Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.





Apart from this, 25 people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Sirajgonj, 24 in Naogaon, 19 in Chapainawabganj and 16 in Pabna districts on the same day.





Among the infected patients, 9,616 have, so far, recovered from the coronavirus with 204 fatalities including 122 in Bogura and 31 in Rajshahi.





Another 1,544 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning.





Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.





Dr Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.





With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,823 in Rajshahi including 2,850 in city, 568 in Chapainawabganj, 1,026 in Naogaon, 667 in Natore, 830 in Joypurhat, 5,515 in Bogura, 1,673 in Sirajganj and 896 in Pabna.





On the other hand, a total of 241 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 276 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8am today.





A total of 53,959 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).





Of them, 51,362 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.





Utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus, Dr Nath said.





