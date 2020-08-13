Indictment hearing against Sabrina, Ariful on Aug 20









A Dhaka court today set August 20 to hold hearing on charge framing against eight people, including JKG Healthcare Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and her husband Ariful Haque Chowdhury, in a case lodged over issuing fake coronavirus (Covid-19) test reports.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari set the date, scrapping bail pleas filed for the accused.





Today was set for holding indictment hearing, but the counsels of five accused pleaded for time, saying they are yet to receive the case documents from the prosecution. Accepting the pleas, the court reset the date for holding indictment hearing.





Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Julfikar Hayad on August 6 set today to hold hearing on charge framing and also transferred the case to the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari for further proceedings.





Investigation agency detective branch (DB) of police on August 5 filed charge-sheet in the case.





The six other accused in the case are- Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir Himu, Tanjila Patwari, Biplob Das, Shafikul Islam Romeo and Jebunnesa.





The investigation officer (IO) and DB inspector Liakat Ali in the charge-sheet accused Sabrina and JKG CEO Ariful of being the masterminds behind the scam and the others as their cohorts.





One Kamal Hossain filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station on June 15 for issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.





JKG Healthcare, run by Ariful and his wife Dr Sabrina, was realising money from the suspected patients for coronavirus test, whereas the company had inked a deal with the government to conduct the test free of cost.





The fraud company was even faking the signatures and seals of government agencies in making forged corona test reports, while throwing away the samples taken from suspected patients.





