Former Health Minister Professor Dr A F M Ruhul Haque’s wife Ela Haque passed away. She breathed her last at the Square Hospital in the capital at 9:45 pm on Wednesday.





Ruhul Haque confirmed it through a Facebook status. Ela Haque had been suffering from cancer. Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held on Thursday (today) at Nalta under Kaliganj Upazila in Satkhira district.Ela Haque is survived by a son and a daughter.

