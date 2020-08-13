Govt official ‘grabs exapt’s lands’

A government official and his family members have allegedly grabbed lands of an expatriate in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The victim, Tajul Islam, an Italy-expatriate, has lodged a written complaint to Bangladesh embassy in Italy. Copies of the complaint have been sent to the secretary of expatriates welfare and overseas employment ministry, Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Brahmanbaria.

Police ‘turn a blind eye’ to thecomplaint due to the influence of the accused government official Sadar Uddin Manik.

Besides, a case has been filed against Manik, an assistant customs officer, and three others including his parents for cutting down and taking away trees on the expatriate’s, land worth over one lakh taka. Manik is currently works in Dhaka.

According to the complaint lodged to the embassy, Manik, son of expatriate Tajul Islam’s elder brother Abu Shamim, and his members have grabbed 11 decimal lands and 24 decimal pond adjacent to the house of Taujl.

Expatriate Tajul Islam said that he has been living in Italy for over two decades. His family members also stay there. He has leased out 11 decimal lands and 24 decimal pond adjacent to hishouse to one Dulal Mia, son of late Tanjab Ali. But Sadar Uddin Manik and his family members are obstructing the lessee to enjoy his rights on the lands.

Contacted, Sadar Uddin Manik denied all allegations brought against him terming these ‘false and fabricated’.

Probhash Chandra Dhar, officer-in-charge of Nabinagar Police Station, said, “I can tell about the headway in the case after talking to the investigation officer (IO) and seeing through the case docket.”

