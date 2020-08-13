Published:  04:44 PM, 13 August 2020 Last Update: 04:48 PM, 13 August 2020

Govt official ‘grabs exapt’s lands’

A government official and his family  members have allegedly grabbed lands of an expatriate in Nabinagar upazila of  Brahmanbaria.

The victim, Tajul Islam, an Italy-expatriate,  has lodged a written complaint to Bangladesh embassy in Italy. Copies of the  complaint have been sent to the secretary of expatriates welfare and overseas  employment ministry, Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP)  of Brahmanbaria.

Police ‘turn a blind eye’ to  thecomplaint due to the influence of the accused government official Sadar Uddin  Manik.

Besides, a case has been filed against  Manik, an assistant customs officer, and three others including his parents for  cutting down and taking away trees on the expatriate’s, land worth over one  lakh taka. Manik is currently works in Dhaka.

According to the complaint lodged to  the embassy, Manik, son of expatriate Tajul Islam’s elder brother Abu Shamim,  and his members have grabbed 11 decimal lands and 24 decimal pond adjacent to  the house of Taujl.

Expatriate Tajul Islam said that he  has been living in Italy for over two decades. His family members also stay  there. He has leased out 11 decimal lands and 24 decimal pond adjacent to hishouse to one Dulal Mia, son of late Tanjab Ali. But Sadar Uddin Manik and his  family members are obstructing the lessee to enjoy his rights on the lands.

Contacted, Sadar Uddin Manik denied  all allegations brought against him terming these ‘false and fabricated’.

Probhash Chandra Dhar, officer-in-charge  of Nabinagar Police Station, said, “I can tell about the headway in the case  after talking to the investigation officer (IO) and seeing through the case  docket.”



