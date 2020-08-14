Diner Sheshe





"It was a Sunday- our kirana shop was closed and my parents had gone to the market. Dukaan me Daddyji ki jaan basti thi- he had invested all his life savings and even taken a loan to build it.Within half an hour, Daddyji got a call from one of his friends- 'Tere Dukaan me aag lag gayi hai!' Mummy broke down, Daddyji panicked and rushed to our shop.







By then, the fire brigade had arrived. My father couldn't bear to see his shop being burnt to ashes- he fell unconscious. It took over three hours for the fire to be put out. By then, it had spread to our house which was adjacent to the shop. We suffered a loss of 15 lakhs.







My parents were devastated. Mummy would cry all day- 'Sab kuch barbad ho gaya. Kya karenge ab?' I'd reassure them- 'Main kuch na kuch kar lunga, daro mat,' but I didn't know what to do. At the time, I was working in Chandigarh- I would exhaust my salary on rent and food; paying our loan installments seemed impossible. I helped my parents move in with our relatives and a week later, came back to Chandigarh.





But I wasn't able to focus on work. I contacted every NGOs in my locality, my parents spoke to a few politicians but nothing worked. One day, I got so stressed that I broke down in front of my colleagues and told them everything.







Many of them offered to help me out financially but I was hesitant to accept- how would I repay them? To that, they said, 'What's the point of having friends if we can't help each other in difficult times?" Even my school and college friends were keen on chipping in. Within half an hour, 10 of my friends gathered their savings and sent about 2.5 lakhs to my account. I started crying and thanked them.





When I told Daddyji, his only question was, 'Karza lautanege kaise?' I convinced him to take the money by assuring that I'd repay the loan amount bit by bit. With the money, we renovated our shop and gradually got back on our feet. (excerpt)





Humans of Bombay, Fb

