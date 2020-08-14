Worldwide waffling





New Zealand will re-enter coronavirus lockdown restrictions after four new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Auckland. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday.





night that four cases with an unknown source had been discovered in one household. Contact tracing was under way but authorities had not been able to pinpoint the origin of the outbreak.







New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, will undergo mass testing as residents enter level three restrictions for the next three days. The rest of the country, which will be isolated from Auckland, will enter level two restrictions.











DJ iMarkKeyz, who famously remixed Cardi B's coronavirus rant back in March, has taken on Ben Shapiro's straight-faced lyric recitation of "WAP," the NSFW (or even WFH) track by Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion, which dropped on Friday (Aug. 7). The Brooklyn-born and bred iMarkKeyz, whose real name is Brandon Davidson, is a local DJ and producer well-known for remixing videos and memes. "





The Ben Shapiro Show" airs weekdays on some 200 radio stations in nine of the top 10 markets and on DailyWire.com. In expressing what can only be described as disgust at the song's raunchy lyrics, the conservative host went on to read aloud the lyrics, censoring curse words and the song's very title. Tweeted by Jason Cambell and later Jordan Uhl, it was shared more nearly 10,000 times within 6 hours.









Scottish football's return to action could be shut down after it emerged Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli took a secret trip to Spain and failed to self-isolate on his return.







The left-back came off the bench during Celtic's 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw with Kilmarnock. Spain was restored to the Scottish Government's list of countries from which returning travellers must quarantine themselves for 14 days following a decision on July 25, which came into effect from midnight on July 26.











Russia Coronavirus (Covid-19) Vaccine: Nearly nine months into the Covid-19 outbreak, Russia became the first country to grant regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed "Sputnik V" (a reference to the world's first satellite), for civilian use, President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday, describing it as "a very important step for the world".







Putin said the vaccine works "quite effectively" and "forms a stable immunity" against Covid-19. Putin said that one of his daughters had tested the vaccine on herself and she was feeling well.







However, the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute in collaboration with the country's defence ministry, has led to scepticism regarding its safety and effectiveness since it is being approved for civilian use even before clinical trials are completed.





