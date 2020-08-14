Each division to get cancer hospital by 2022

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque at a meeting in the secretariat on Thursday. -AA



The government will build a 15-storey cancer hospital in each of the eight divisions within the next two years, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said Thursday. He made the announcement at a meeting to review the progress of the project titled 'Establishment of Cancer Hospitals at 8 Divisional Levels' at the secretariat, reports UNB.







The hospital will have adequate facilities for the treatment of cancer as well as kidney and heart and each department will have at least 300 beds, Maleque said. "Once the hospitals start operation, the people won't need to go abroad for treatment," the health minister said.



