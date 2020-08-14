Coordinate development projects with city corporations: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh at a meeting on Thursday. -AA



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh on Thursday said that all development projects centering Dhaka should be carried out in coordination with the city corporations within October 1. The institutes will have to wait until next October if they fail to coordinate within this time, he warned, reports UNB.







Mayor Taposh came up with the remarks at a meeting on the problems to build a modern city on Thursday. "You (service institutes) can certainly implement your projects but can't renovate the same place by cutting the roads thrice," the Mayor said. "





You'll be able to cut road at one place once after getting approval from the city corporations," he added. No recommendations and requests will be considered if any service institute fails to coordinate their development projects by October 1, irrespective of the funding source, Taposh said.





Leave Your Comments