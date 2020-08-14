Partition . . . seventy three years on





August 1947 to August 2020. Seventy three years ago India lay divided as a country through what has come to be known as Partition. That is the way most people look at it. And yet there are others who feel that what happened in August 1947 was the arrival of independence from British colonial rule.





That last sentiment is what one generally notices in Pakistan, for obvious reasons. The country was, after all, carved out from the rest of India as a homeland for Muslims. So what happened in 1947 was, for enthusiasts of Pakistan, not so much a vivisection of the land as it was the arrival of a new dawn.







In a number of ways, therefore, 1947 was a matter of interpretation. Mahatma Gandhi was one of those millions who did not celebrate the end of British rule, for the simple reason that it came through an immensity of bloodshed. Communal riots had engulfed various parts of Bengal.





In the west, murderous scenes of Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs dying in their attempts to be part of the country they identified with marred the arrival of freedom. India's tryst with destiny, as its first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru so succinctly put it, had of course come to pass. But along with that came suffering that was unprecedented in the annals of time.







Seventy two years on, the generation that lived through the partition of India is truly dead and gone. A handful, those that were very young in August 1947, perhaps survive, but only just. For others, those who were born after 1947, the year is a distant past that may not exactly kindle the kind of feelings that were at work in the days when India and Pakistan were born.







Yes, there are some issues that have refused to go away. India and Pakistan have persisted in their dispute over Kashmir, which is one of the ways in which the generations born after 1947 and later are forever reminded that the legacy of 1947 remains a bitter one, one that might come to consume the lives of those who are babies today.







Other than that, people have moved on. Despite the fact that both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers today, the consciousness has grown among the people of the two countries that accommodation is what is called for.





It has especially been in the last couple of decades or so that increased people-to-people cooperation throughout the subcontinent has been noticed. There has been an increased effort, through such organizations as SAARC, toward attaining economic progress. But such efforts have, to date, been more fitful than serious undertakings.





Even so, people who today constitute the states of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh have somehow become used to a situation where for many the travails that accompanied the departure of the British are today tales told in the history books. It is just as well.







But what surely matters more than anything else in the world for the subcontinent today is basically an enumeration of how India and Pakistan have fared all these years since Partition.







Take India. Beginning its journey into freedom on a clear democratic course, India made sure in the early days of freedom that it meant to be a secular, liberal and socialist country. Prime Minister Nehru was clearly in a frame of mind where he wanted to place his country on a high pedestal.







His goal was giving India what he thought was its rightful place in the world. And to that end he played a seminal role in the non-aligned movement together with framing a foreign policy that gave the clear impression Delhi was master of its own destiny.







In the years after Nehru, India has generally maintained its vigour as a nation-state, despite the travails it has repeatedly gone through. Towards the end of the Nehru era, the border conflict with China quite affected India's confidence.







Later, as it went through an economic crisis, its morale lay low. But the old spirit of resilience was soon to come back, under Nehru's daughter Indira Gandhi, who demonstrated her position as a strong leader when she decisively defeated Pakistan in the Bangladesh war of 1971.





But she reached a low point when, in tandem with younger son Sanjay, she placed the country under emergency rule in June 1975. She paid the price two years later, when the electorate turned her out of office in humiliation.







Overall, apart from the emergency era, Indian democracy and with that its economy has thrived. The quality of Indian politicians has of course fallen, but what has served the country well has been its political system. There is yet, as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said once, the noise and din of democracy that has allowed India to follow the course it set for itself in 1947.







It has altogether been a different story with Pakistan. In its unified state, with its two wings separated from each other by a thousand miles of Indian territory, the country cobbled into shape in 1947 survived a bare twenty four years.





What happened in 1971 was not merely the emergence of its eastern wing as the independent republic of Bangladesh but also the collapse of the so-called two-nation theory that had since Partition served as its basis. Pakistan's misfortune has been its inability to cobble a democratic system for itself.







It took Pakistan nine years to give itself a constitution in 1956, but long before that the shaky nature of the state was beginning to reveal itself. The Bengalis of the eastern wing made it clear that they were having nothing to do with the attempts to impose an Urdu-driven culture on them. Hence the Bengali language movement of 1952. As if that were not enough, Pakistan's repeated spells of military rule only worsened the chances of its ever climbing the high hill to democracy.







In the post-Bangladesh situation in late 1971, the expectation was that with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in office as the country's elected leader, albeit by default, Pakistan would finally turn its back on its sordid past and inaugurate a new democratic order.





That did not happen, firstly because of the authoritarian rule Bhutto quickly put in place and secondly because of the restiveness of an army that was not willing to stay away from politics. The anti-Bhutto agitation of early 1977 served as the perfect excuse for General Ziaul Haq to strike.







The military was back in power, stayed there for eleven years and in the process undermined everything that could have contributed to the development of democracy in Pakistan. A repeat of the experiment was seen in October 1999, when General Pervez Musharraf toppled the elected government of Nawaz Sharif.







Pakistan's problems have been a good deal more than politics. A near total domination of the civil and military bureaucracy by the Punjab, a continuation of the old feudalism in such areas as Sind, Baluchistan and the North-West Frontier Province have prevented the growth of a nation-state in the modern sense of the meaning.





In recent years, the rise of Islamic militancy in the country and corresponding international concern on the future of Pakistan have only reinforced the feeling that Pakistan remains in a precarious state.







Seventy three years after 1947, therefore, it has been a mixed bag for the Indian subcontinent. Bangladesh, part of the process of division as Pakistan's eastern province in 1947, long ago pried itself loose from Pakistan. And yet it has had to cope with the legacy put in place by the old country. It has had its own share of coups and unconstitutional government and has wallowed in the misery that chaotic democracy can sometimes bring about.







Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who once took part in the Pakistan movement and later served in its various governments, eventually took the lead in the movement for Bangladesh's independence. He was to be murdered by his own soldiers in the summer of 1975.







Indeed, tragedy has been part of the life of South Asia's politicians. Bhutto was executed after a disputed murder trial in 1979. In October 1984, Indira Gandhi was murdered by her own security guards. Earlier, in January 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu fanatic. In October 1951, Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was killed at a public rally in Rawalpindi.







In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi, son of Indira Gandhi and grandson of Pandit Nehru, died at the hands of a Tamil terrorist. In November 1975, four leaders of the 1971 Bangladesh liberation movement were done to death in Dhaka's central jail. In December 2007, Benazir Bhutto, daughter of Z.A. Bhutto and Pakistan's former Prime Minister, was assassinated in Rawalpindi.







The legacy has been bitter. Hindu fundamentalists have come to centre stage in India and Hindutva has been ascendant since the rise of Narendra Modi to power in 2014. In Pakistan, a Muslim state is now under threat from more rabid religious elements, despite Imran Khan's impressive showing at the July 2018 general elections, albeit with not a little help from the army. Bangladesh has been struggling hard to uphold its secular character since the assassination of its founder.





