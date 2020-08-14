Hindustan Republican Association and chivalrous acts of its members





Whenever we talk or write about heroic deeds and supreme sacrifices of young revolutionaries, almost always the name of Bangalee youth comes up first. These names include Khudiram, Prafulla Chaki, Masterda Surya Sen, Loknath Bal, Pritilata, Kalpana Dutta, Bina Das, Bhagat Singh and others.







We find mostly Bangalee and Punjabi names there. Because these people of the mentioned two areas were on the forefront of anti British revolutionary struggle. By this in no way am I undermining the contribution of other revolutionaries from other provinces of India.





In fact today we will deal with an incident which has contributed immensely to the cause of our anti colonial freedom movement. Actually during the WW1 British crown was in a difficult situation. It needed support and help both physically and materialistically from wherever possible. It was not forthcoming so easily. They were ruling over about half the world but they were sucking their colonies in all the way possible.







So, almost everywhere their subjects were on constant antagonistic position with them. So they had to resort to various tactics at different places, whatever was suitable in a given circumstances. In India, they promised local leaders of Indian National Congress that they will allow self rule after the war is won, if the Indians fought for them and supported them with supplies. The leaders were under an illusion and went for full support.







The local Princely states also did the same. But the rulers conveniently forgot their promises conveniently after their win. So the Indians, being unhappy, launched s two pronged attack on the British.A non violent Non cooperation movement by Indian Congress led by Mahatma Gandhi and Khilafat Movement by Maulana brothers Muhammad Ali and Shaukat Ali.







Aims were to marginalise the Britishers by boycotting imported products from Britain, encouraging usage of local product, cultivate enough food grains to become self sufficient and not go for British requirements like indigo, etc. not to pay taxes, reinforce local self rule like Panchayets etc. This shook the basis of British rule and they were mad in destroying the movements by hook or crook.







To their fortune, they could instigate some workers of the Non cooperation movement and drew them into scuffles. The movement grew violent in Chaouri Choura in 1922 during a salt march and there were casualties. Knowing about this, Mahatma Gandhi called off his movement since it was against his decided principle of non violence.







A movement supported by another was visibly going to succeed but could not see the light of success due to some reasons which went out of the hands of leadership. The whole country was disappointed and though full of steam to fight for freedom, did not have a way to vent the steam out. Here came the revolutionaries into picture.







Groups of young men started bringing themselves up by forming small revolutionary groups that would fight the rulers with arms to take revenge of their heinous killings and crimes (including oppressions on Indians on different contexts).Thus, they hoped, their countrymen will rise in revolt and throw the British away liberating our land.







This we term as 'Agnijug' in Bangla meaning the age of fire when youth really were on fire, fighting the British enemy in any way they couldGroups like Jugantor, Anushilan and others were created in Bengal.They grouped and regrouped in different ways and different smaller offshoots also came up. Our own Chattogram Armoury Raid and capture and keeping Chittagong free for four days was achieved by such a group of youth led by Master Da under the insignia Indian National Army, Chittagong.







Other provinces under the torture of British rule did not sit idle either. We have discussed the chivalry of Punjabis earlier. Bhagat Singh and Lala Lajpat Rai were gems of examples of Punjabi preparedness for sacrifice. Jallianwallabagh massacre took place, mind you, a few years from then.







The revolutionaries of different places were aware of each others activities but never knew details, since these revolutionary activities were supposed to be secret. Nevertheless they helped each other on every way possible including providing shelters.





In the United Provinces such a revolutionary unit was formed under the name of Hindustan Republican Association (HRA).Ramprsad Bismil led the organisation in the beginning. He had many close lieutenants like Pathan Ashfaqullah Khan, Chandrasekhar Azad from central provinces, Rajendralal Lahiri from Bengal and others.







Their aim was to gain public support by extensive publicity of the Indian freedom cause amongst the mass population and to keep people energised and full of vigour they planned some armed activities against the British rulers and their law enforcers by limited attacks on them. For such revolutionary activities they needed money.







HRA was formed in 1924 and by 1925 it was in action. On 9thAugust of 1925 they planned an attack on train carrying money for British Government treasury. It was crossing Lucknow on that night and was attacked in a small station named Kakori, near Lucknow.







The guards were overpowered and the revolutionary group consisting of 11 youth under Bismil and Ashfaqullah successfully took control of bags of money amounting to Rs 100000 and escaped successfully without any casualties. Unfortunately one Indian passenger of the train lost his life during the action. The revolutionaries were remorseful about this death which was unintentional.





The revolutionaries escaped first to Lucknow and then dispersed to different areas since the British Authorities were taken off balance and now went for all out efforts to apprehend the perpetrators. Bismil was arrested on 26 September,just one month later. Some others were also being arrested, sometimes due to treacherous activities of their comrades.





Some became approvers for the state. In total about 40 youth were rounded up. Vigorous investigations followed and a case was instituted. Heroes Ashfaqullah and Azad still remained at large. Chandrashekhar was a spirited boy. He made a vow to himself and in front of other revolutionaries that he would never give up fighting and will not surrender to the Goras or their lackeys.







So he always used to save a bullet for any eventuality. We will come back to HRA action and the trial later but are constrained to inform here that 4 main leaders of Kakori case were hanged. Chandrasekhar who himself added suffix Azad to his name( vowing to remain Azad always) could remain illusive and escaped arrest.







He regrouped the demoralised remnants of the group in 1928 in the name of Hindustan Republican Socialist Army and planned to bring about revolution and win India's freedom following the path of socialism. He led many heroic attacks on the British rulers and forces between 1928 and 1931 including an attack on a train carrying the Governor General.







Finally in February 1931 Azad's brief but heroic battle life came to an end in the Alfred Park of Allahabad after he fought with zeal and enthusiasm up to his last bullet which he spent upon self so as not to be captured by the British force. Alfred Park has hence become Azad Park. You find many establishments all over India named after Shaheed Chandrasekhar Azad.







In the meantime 40youngmen, as mentioned earlier were taken to custody out of which 29 were indicted in a case of manslaughter and money plundering. The case is named Kakori train loot and murder by the British authorities. We would never agree to the word loot.







It was our National wealth that the Britishers took control of by their colonial designs. So, the money was captured and snatched from the grabbers. Anyway, the case was started on 21May 1926 in Lucknow. As a young man Ashfaqullah Khan a revolutionary with high spirit was still free and moved from place to place deceiving the British authorities.





He knew engineering and got himself engaged in such jobs at Saharanpur and Delhi. He was getting prepared to go to Germany to study engineering further to make himself a more worthy revolutionary. But at this stage, 10 months after the train action a fellow Pathan passed word about his whereabouts and he was apprehended.







Pathans usually are very dependable and trustworthy. But in this case it worked the other way. May be the guy was allured by heavy bounty. Another revolutionary of their group Sachindranath Bakhshi was also arrested during the same time. A supplementary case was started immediately on the same matter. Four of the top revolutionaries namely, Ramprasad Bismil,Ashfaqullah Khan, Roshan Singh, Rajendranath Lahiri were ordered death by hanging.





Some of the others were deported to the Andamans and others got rigorous imprisonment for different terms. Their judgment orders were challenged first in the Chief Court of Oudh. The prisoners went on strike for their rights inside the jails too. They rejected ordinary prisoners dresses since they were political detainees revolting against the Crown and not ordinary prisoners. Some of their demands were met but the inevitable awaited them.







They were represented by a very strong defence panel which included M/S G B Pant,Motilal Nehru,M A Jinnah,Madan Mohan Malaviya and Jawaharlal Nehru. Still the Oudh Chief Justice upheld the verdict since it was taken as a rebellion against the Crown. Street agitations followed and the matter was taken to the Privy Council for reduction of punishment from capital to a jail term. But nothing could be done.





The colonial regime was bent on their views. Nothing could save Ashfaqullah ,Bismil,Lahiri and Singh. They were interned in different jails and were executed without much delay wherever they were. The Pathan Hero Ashfaqullah Khan went to the gallows calmly on19 December1927 at Faizabad.





At the young age of 27 the freedom loving and colonial hating Pathan youngman's promising life came to a standstill. Our freedom was achieved with the sacrifices of many such people of whom we know very little. Its high time we do something about it. We should not let these names get lost forever. History won't forgive us.





The writer is a heritage hunter and loves travelling.







Leave Your Comments