Sabrina Flora named additional DG health



Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, has been appointed as the additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, or DGHS.





She will join the directorate's planning and development department on Aug 20, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement on Thursday. Flora, an epidemiology and public health specialist, became the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research in 2016.





The government reshuffled many posts in the health sector following the backlash from a series of scams related to Covid-19 tests and mask supply involving key health agencies amid the coronavirus epidemic.





It led to the resignation of Abul Kalam Azad, the director-general of health services, while the agency's secretary and additional secretary have also been transferred amid questions over the handling of the mask scam.









Leave Your Comments