Do not build industries indiscriminately: Kamal



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has urged industrialists not to build up industries indiscriminately. He further said that Bangladesh has mounted from 176 to 168 on the index of ease of doing business.





Bangladesh Invest-ment Development Authority (BIDA) has been working with all stakeholders to reach double digit by 2021in terms of ease of doing business, AHM Mustafa Kamal informed.AHM Mustafa Kamal made these remarks on Thursday in a virtual meeting of the steering committee on ease of doing business.







He expressed hope that Bangladesh would be able to enhance the ease of doing business in days to come which would save both time and money. He admired BIDA's mapping on ease of doing business. He further said that specific zones would be earmarked for the construction of different industries.





AHM Mustafa Kamal stated that World Bank works out the index of ease of doing business on certain phenomena which include beginning of business, approval of construction, electrification, asset registration, loan approval, saving the interest of small investors, border business, implementation of agreements and resolving bankruptcy. AHM Mustafa Kamal added that Bangladesh will have to do better in all these terms to hold a sound position on the index of ease of doing business.



The meeting was also attended virtually by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Local Government & Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam, Prime Minister's private sector and investment affairs adviser Salman F Rahman, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Nasrul Hamid, BIDA Executive Chairman Sirajul Islam and some other senior officials.







