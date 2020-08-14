Pak dissidents to observe Black Day on 14 August



While Pakistan will be celebrating its Independence Day, dissidents like the Pashtuns, Sindhis, Baloch and other persecuted communities will be observing August 14 as "Black Day'.





They have announced to hold protests and rallies in Pakistan and across the world to condemn Pakistan for human rights violations on their people by its security agencies. Hashtag #14Augus-tBlackDay has also been launched on social media.





Pashtuns have decided to observe 14th August as 'Black Day' and they have issued banners/posters with writing "Ham Nahi Maante Is Naam Nihad Aazadi Ko (We don't recognize this so-called freedom)."







Separately, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), London too has decided to observe August 14 as Black Day. MQM Chief Altaf Hussain has said that MQM will hold car rallies in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Germany, Australia and its other overseas units on Black Day.



Sindhis will also hold protests outside Pakistani embassies and consulates in the United States, UK and many European countries to condemn Pakistani security agencies for enforced disappearances, torture and killings of Sindhi political activists.The protesters also called upon Pakistan to stop forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls and end Blasphemy Law.







