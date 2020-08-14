

The condition of ex-Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (84) remained unchanged on Thursday. Hospital authorities said he was deeply comatose with stable vital parameters.





The Army Research and Referral Hospital in a statement said, ''The condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support.''





The former Indian President was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He tested positive for the Covid-19.





Abhijit Mukherjee, son of Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday that his father was haemodynamically stable and was slowly responding to medical interventions.





''My father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable! Speculations and fake news being circulated by reputed journalists on social media clearly reflects that media in India has become a factory of fake news,'' Abhijit tweeted.





Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, posted on tweeter that ''rumors about his father are false''.Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India since 2012 to 2017. He was a veteran politician of the Indian National Congress.









