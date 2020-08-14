Tea industry facing economic crisis

Workers plucking tea leaves at a garden at Banskhali upazila in Chattogram. -AA



The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2 is holding the world in a vice-like grip. The global economy is heading towards a very sudden and unprecedented recession.





According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), the world economy could potentially plummet by 0.9 per cent in 2020, lower than during the global financial crisis in 2008-2009, where the rate was 1.7 per cent.





Meanwhile, the deteriorating global economic conditions, foreign and fiscal exchange constraints are going to hit the Bangladesh tea industry hard. According to the Bangladesh Tea Association (BTA), there is demand for nine crore cups of tea per day across the country. Under the coronavirus situation, it decreased to three crore at the beginning of April.





After the Covid-19 shutdown, the average price of tea at the first auction - held on May 18 - was Tk212.46. However, at the ninth auction, it stood at Tk163.41. The average price of tea has decreased by Tk49.05 over nine auctions in just two months.





Tea garden owners are in trouble because of the continuous fall in tea prices. The drop has also affected the payment of salaries and allowances to tea garden workers, said the people concerned and the leaders of Bangladesh Tea Association - an association of tea garden owners.





Due to the closure of tea stalls and restaurants in the country to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the demand for tea has decreased by about 67 percent. Further, the quality of tea has declined due to low rainfall at the beginning of the year. This also contributed to a decrease in the price of tea.





On average, about 27 lakh kilograms of tea were auctioned at each auction; the average value of which was Tk57 crore. However, at the latest auction, it was reduced to around Tk44 crore. There are 167 tea gardens in the country including in: Chattogram, Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, and Panchagarh. Some 5,000 small farmers are involved in tea cultivation in the gardens, North Bengal and in Bandarban.







Around three lakh workers are employed there. Mozammel Hossain, project director of Dantmara Tea Estate in Chattogram, told that the tea has been stored in the warehouses of tea garden owners since April right after the Covid-19 infection was detected.







Meanwhile, the BTA, has sent a letter to the Bangladesh Tea Board seeking financial incentives to battle the ongoing crisis. The tea producers of the country want to get loans at four percent interest under the incentives package announced by the government so that they can sustain production and recover their financial losses.





The letter requested the Ministry of Commerce, the Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, and other appropriate authorities provide special facilities to the tea garden owners through the Bangladesh Tea Board.





M Shah Alam, chairman of the BTA, told that the Covid-19 situation was a major setback for the country's tea industry. The letter from the Bangladesh Tea Association mentioned that the market price of tea at the auction was very low and the tea put on sale at previous auctions remained unsold.



Due to Covid-19, auction number 46 and 47 - set to be held in April 2020 at the weekly auction center in Chattogram - was closed and a huge amount of tea remained unsold. Consequently, the price of tea has come down by 47.31 percent - reduced by Tk98.85 per kilogram - this year as compared to last year.





The tea gardens are operational to maintain the employment during this pandemic. However, it will not be possible to keep the gardens functional for a long time if they do not have any working capital.Thereby, the cooperation of the government is essential for providing working capital and development loans at a low interest rate.





When contacted, Kula Pradip Chakma, secretary of the Bangladesh Tea Board said, "We have received a written request from the Bangladesh Tea Association seeking government incentives. I have informed the concerned authorities including the Ministry of Commerce about the matter."





According to London-based International Tea Committee, China is the top country in tea production. In 2018, China produced 2.61 billion kg tea while India stood second in the list with a production of 1.31 billion kg. Two years ago, the committee ranked Bangladesh ninth in the list.





