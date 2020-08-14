Dwayne holds on to title of Highest-Paid Actor



Not just in the boxing ring, the big screen and our hearts, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is also on a streak to dominate the list of highest-paid actors. For the second year in a row, The Rock has been named the highest-paid actor across the globe. You will be amazed to see who followed, scroll down to know more and also catch the top 10 list.







As per the wealth magazine Forbes, Dwayne Johnson has successfully reprised his top position this time as well. The Hobs & Shaw actor reportedly earned $87.5 Million in the last year. This includes $23.5 Million that came from the Netflix project Red Notice. Films are not the only source for Dwayne Johnson.







As per Forbes, a major chunk of wealth is also brought by his popular fitness clothing line named Project Rock. All the 10 celebs on the list have together earned a sum of $545.5 Million. Dwayne Johnson is followed by Ryan Gosling in the second position.







The actor has earned $71.5 Million. Followed by Mark Whalberg, Ben Affleck, Vin Diesel, Akshay Kumar, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, Adam Sandler, and Jackie Chan. A list for the highest-paid female actors will also be announced soon. Last year 'Black Widow'star Scarlett Johansson led the list by securing the top position.

