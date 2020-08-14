

Popular actor turned director ZahidHasan said artistes have to adapt to the new normal as it is uncertain when the coronavirus will disappear.





ZahidHasan has appeared in a number of small screen productions during Eid-ul-Azha and looking forward to making his web series debut. About how the COVID-19 outbreak has shaped the shooting for small screen productions, his upcoming venture and more, he said:





'People from all walks of life including day laborers, service holders, teachers, businessmen and others have been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. The crisis has forced us to make lifestyle changes. We have to accept the fact that the virus won't go away anytime soon. We must all adapt to the new situations so that we can both earn a living and keep ourselves safe from the virus,' said Zahid Hasan.





'Whenever I step on shooting floor, I become anxious. We have to keep our guard up against the coronavirus and therefore must maintain social distancing and follow health directives on shooting floors.







All of us are new to health directives but we have to follow those and get used to the changes brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak,' mentioned Zahid Hasan, who has acted in a number of Eid productions, namely, 'Mr Helanman', 'Chara Talukder', 'Mesh Rashi', 'Uttar Dakshin', a telefilm named 'Jale Kumir Dangai Bagh', two drama series and others, which were aired on different TV channels during Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.





'I enjoyed acting in Eid productions. However, I was very selective and acted in fewer productions this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. I hope the audiences have enjoyed my performance,' he added.Zahid Hasan will make his web series debut with 'Mafia'. The 150-episode web series will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shaheen Sumon. It will be shot in Narayanganj, Cox's Bazar and the places adjacent to Dhaka city.





When asked about his upcoming web series, he replied, 'I will make my web series debut with "Mafia". I will play an important character in the web series. After I came across its script, I agreed right away to act in it.





I have faith in its director ShaheenSumon. I am looking forward to working with him.''The web series started shooting on August 12. The first shootings will be held Narayanganj. The actor has been staying home and not going outside unless it is necessary.





'My workload has decreased nowadays. I am staying at home and not going outside unless it is an emergency. I have been spending time with my family, saying my prayers and reading books,' said ZahidHasan.'I urge all to follow health directives issued by WHO and the government. We cannot win against nature. We have to adapt to the new normal,' ZahidHasan ended.





Leave Your Comments