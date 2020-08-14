Mithila's new home Kolkata!!



Rafiath Rashid Mithila is a Bangladeshi actress, singer, model and development worker and mother, wants to open the next "box of chocolates" her life has to offer during the on-going pandemic which shows no signs of exit.





"I might be moving to Kolkata soon, maybe for a while," Mithilasaid. In between a photo session, the actor spoke about her plan of shifting to India -obviously- to be with her film-maker husband, Srijit Mukherjee.







"Are you going to Kolkata for good?"- as we tossed the obvious question to her, Mithila was more of a realist than being diplomatic. "I was born and bred here in this city, but I have a cosmopolitan heart.







Mithila has worked in Africa with Brac. Now, she is pursuing her PhD from a Swiss university. Now that she is going to spend some family time with her daughter and Srijit, a new life in Kolkata awaits her.







What are you taking with you for the Kolkata trip? Mithila smiled and said, "A lot of clothes. For me and my daughter." The bookwork in Mithila didn't forget to pack a book in her bag as well. "I have been reading the book 'Sapiens' by Yuval Noah Harari for a while. I think I'm going to finish it once I get to Kolkata."







They say "having too many pursuits in life is a curse." Among all the things Mithila has ventured into, such as singing, hosting, acting and writing- does she miss the dancer in herself? A surprised Mithila said, "Oh, I almost forgot I used to be a dancer! I think I have parted ways with dancing more than a decade ago. But I do miss it."







In life, when one door closes, another opens. For Mithila, a new door could be called her passion to write children's books. If you plan to settle in Kolkata, does that mean Dhaka wouldn't see you frequently? Mithila hints that Kolkata is on her radar, she is tied to the city just like she is to Dhaka.







Due to the pandemic, the paper works for visas and flights are a little more complicated than before. Besides, the report of coronavirus test is also required while flying. If everything goes as planned, she is going to Kolkata for sure. But Dhaka remains a "never say never" kind of home for the actor.





"Amar Ami," a celebrity talk show, has seen numerous hosts over the years. Mithila, the latest host to grace the show, believes after the pandemic is over, she will shoot new episodes again. Even if she is Kolkata, Dhaka is just a 45-minute flight away for her. As cinema halls across the world are trying to reopen, we asked Mithila if Bangladeshi halls should screen movies at this hour? As much as she likes the idea of reopening cinema halls, she is also concerned about the safety issues in the light of covid-19.





Mithila was seen in the Hoichoi web series 'Ekattor.' For now, she has some projects under her sleeve- which she didn't mention. A safe and sound flight to Kolkata will write a new chapter in Mithila's life. It can be said that the audience will very much like to see Mithila to churn out acting roles- both in Dhaka and Kolkata.

